Saudi Arabia’s mining sector has become the fastest growing globally, driven by Vision 2030, with an estimated mineral deposit of $2.5 trillion, said Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef.

“Our focus on regulatory reform, innovation, and infrastructure development has positioned the Kingdom as a top-tier destination for mining investment and exploration,” the minister said in his opening remarks at the Future Minerals Forum.

The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources plans to offer 50,000 sq km of mineralised belts containing gold, copper, and zinc during the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) 2025.

The Kingdom awarded exploration licenses to four companies in six mining sites across Riyadh and Makkah as part of the seventh licensing round on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Maaden) announced on Wednesday that it found gold and copper reserves in the Shayban and Wadi Al Jaww exploration areas.

