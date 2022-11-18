AMMAN —The Official Gazette on Wednesday issued the provisions of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Jordan and Oman in the field of mining, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The memorandum includes exploitation of mineral resources, benefiting from information related to mineral ores and available investment opportunities, and attending national, regional and international conferences and seminars organised in both countries.

According to the memorandum, the two sides would exchange expertise in the development of mining industries and their experiences in applying modern technologies and methods for the exploration of metallic and non-metallic minerals.

The two sides would also cooperate to update the geographical and geological database of the two countries.

