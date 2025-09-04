Morocco has reported a significant gold discovery in the southern city of Guelmim, with fieldwork uncovering high-grade quartz veins, according to a report by Australia-based mining intelligence portal Discovery Alert.

Mining professionals identified 34 quartz veins running northwest-southeast across the permit area, with widths of 40 centimetres to 1.5 metres and depth potential exceeding 100 metres.

Assay (lab test) results from trenches and shafts showed gold concentrations ranging between 6 grams per tonne (g/t) and 300 g/t, the report said, noting that the find is among the most promising in North Africa in recent years.

According to mining regulator ONHYM, Morocco’s mining sector accounts for 8-10 percent of the country’s GDP and around 30 percent of total exports.

In July 2025, Canadian miner Aya Gold & Silver cut a highlight result of 9 metres grading 80 grams of silver per tonne at its Boumadine project in Morocco according to the Mining.com portal. The company also discovered a new high-grade gold-copper zone at the surface.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.