MUSCAT - Gold production from the Al Wash-hi-Majaza mine in the Wilayat of Al Mudhaibi in Oman’s Al Sharqiyah North Governorate is estimated to have totalled around 100 kilogrammes to date — a quantity that, while still minuscule in global production terms, underscores the Sultanate of Oman’s promising mineral resource potential, particularly with regard to precious metals.

Gold occurs in association with copper at the Al Wash-hi–Majaza mine, operated by Al Hadeetha Resources LLC (AHRL), a joint venture 51 per cent owned by Australian-based mining firm Alara Resources. Since operations began in early 2024, followed by the first shipment of copper-gold concentrate in May that year, well over 100 kilogrammes of the precious metal have been exported in a total of 28 parcels via SOHAR Port and Freezone as of October 31, 2025.

Exports of copper metal have totalled a significant 6,218 metric tonnes to date, affirming Oman’s growing importance as a producer of this strategically vital commodity.

Notably, around 3,707 dry metric tonnes of copper-gold concentrate were exported during October alone — representing the highest monthly outflow for the company. These volumes were shipped in three parcels to global commodity trading company Trafigura under a long-term offtake agreement.

Gold yields have fluctuated from parcel to parcel, ranging from a low of 1.7 kg in Parcel 19 to a high of 6.6 kg in Parcel 9. With global gold prices at record levels, even these modest yields contribute positively to the company’s bottom line.

Majority shareholder Alara Resources welcomed the mine’s performance during the 12 months ended June 30, 2025, highlighting in particular buoyant copper prices in international markets.

“While short-term volatility in copper prices has been influenced by global factors such as potential tariff changes and a moderated economic outlook in China, the long-term fundamentals of copper remain exceptionally strong”, Alara noted in its Chairman’s Report for the year.

“The megatrends of electrification, energy transition and digitalisation are driving sustained global demand. Analysts, including Goldman Sachs, continue to project copper prices in the range of $10,000–11,000 per tonne — a robust outlook that underpins our optimism. 2025 has been a milestone year for Alara”, Atmavireshwar Sthapak, Managing Director; and John Shingleton, Chairman of Alara Resources, jointly stated in the report.

While its focus remains on the Al Wash-hi–Majaza Copper-Gold Project, Alara says it continues exploration activities at its other Omani projects, including the Block 7 exploration licence under the Daris JV; the Mullaq and Al Ajal exploration licences under the Al Hadeetha JV; the Block 8 exploration licence under the Awtad Copper–Power Metal JV; and the recently awarded Block 22B exploration licence under the Al Hadeetha Mining LLC JV.

“Building on a milestone year of operational progress and expanded exploration across Oman, Alara enters 2026 with strengthened momentum and a clear pathway for growth. With key process upgrades now enhancing efficiency, the company is advancing its resource base through ongoing drilling programmes and targeted greenfield exploration across high-potential concessions”, the Australian miner added.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

