Muscat, August 22 (Oman) - The Minerals Development Oman (MOD) Company announced the start of the aerial survey in cooperation with the Ministry of Energy and Minerals and a number of other government agencies.

Engineer Nasser bin Saif Al Muqbali, CEO of MDO, said, The aerial geophysical survey work carried out by the company on its concession areas comes with the aim of obtaining geophysical and geological data that would contribute to supporting exploration and prospecting for metallic ores.

He added that the company targets, during the first phase of the project, Masirah Island, an area of ​​658 sqm, while the following phases of the project include aerial surveys in North and South al Batinah, Al Dhahirah, Al Buraimi, Al Dakhiliyah, and North al Sharqiyah

At the start of July, the company successfully implemented a 14-day mini-pilot program for aerial surveys in Suhar.

It is noteworthy that the atmospheric geophysical survey is the first step in the exploration work for metallic ores as it will unearth a number of potential sites.

Excavation activities in these sites will continue through conducting geochemical studies, excavation works, and other exploration activities.

In March, MDO signed an agreement with the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, according to which the company was granted 12 concession areas, in line with the government's plans to support the mining sector.



