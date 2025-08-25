Egypt - Karim Badawi, Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, has met with Roberto Ebert, the Chilean Ambassador to Cairo, alongside a delegation from Chile’s ENAP Sipetrol, a company engaged in oil and gas production in Egypt.

The discussions centered on enhancing bilateral cooperation in both the oil and mining sectors, with a particular focus on the expansion of operations in Egypt’s oil fields, in collaboration with the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC).

For the first time, the meeting also delved into potential mining partnerships, driven by Egypt’s improving investment climate and Chile’s expertise in mining, especially in critical minerals like lithium and copper.

Minister Badawi emphasized Egypt’s strong ties with Chile, which are approaching their centennial, and reiterated Egypt’s commitment to fostering deeper bilateral relations. He highlighted Egypt’s petroleum strategy, which aims to diversify the energy mix, increase renewable energy projects, and boost petroleum exploration to expand reserves. This strategy is designed to reduce dependence on imports and ensure the sector’s long-term financial stability.

On mining, Badawi praised Chile’s global leadership in mineral extraction and expressed Egypt’s interest in developing a strategic partnership in the sector. He emphasized Egypt’s readiness to provide support for Chilean companies interested in investing in Egypt, particularly in the development of critical mineral value chains.

Ambassador Ebert reaffirmed Chile’s commitment to strengthening political and economic ties with Egypt, recognizing the importance of mutual cooperation in addressing shared challenges and maximizing benefits. He also underscored the potential for future collaboration to yield significant returns for both nations.

The meeting also covered ENAP Sipetrol’s operations in Egypt, including its ongoing projects in the West Amer area of the Eastern Desert. Discussions focused on boosting production rates through collaboration with EGPC, as well as plans to drill new wells and expand exploration in the coming years.

ENAP representatives shared their experience in mining, particularly in the extraction of lithium and other critical minerals, and expressed strong interest in working with Egypt to develop advanced extraction technologies.

At the close of the meeting, Ambassador Ebert invited Minister Badawi to attend Chile’s National Day celebrations in Cairo on September 17, further symbolizing the growing ties between the two countries.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

