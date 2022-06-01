Egypt has awarded eight exploration licenses for gold and associated minerals to Egyptian and international companies.

Four companies from the UK, Canada and Egypt were awarded exploration licenses for the Eastern Desert, according to the website of Egyptian Mineral Resources Authority (EMRA).

EMRA, which comes under the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, said in a statement posted on its website that four companies won eight blocks in the Eastern Desert under the second competitive bid round. The statement said UK-based companies Akh Gold and Marine Logistics Gold Mining were awarded two blocks each; Canada’s Lotus Gold won three blocks, and Egyptian Ankh Resources won one block.

