Australia-based Base Resources has identified ores in three new areas east of its current mineral sands mining area in Kwale County.



Three areas of mineralisation have been identified for further targeted exploration – Magaoni, Masindeni and Zigira, the company said in a statement published on the Australian Securities Exchange.



This follows results from 1,019 holes drilled for a total of 11,536.5 metres as part of the first phase scout auger drilling program at the Kwale East project adjacent to Kwale Operations.



However, the company warned it is still to get landholder consent for 35% of the new prospective mining area.



The phase two air core drilling program will commence shortly, focusing on the three identified exploration targets.



Kwale East’s close proximity to Kwale Operations’ infrastructure makes it a near-term mine life extension opportunity, Base Resources added.



