An Australian company will hunt for copper ore in Jordan under an agreement signed in Amman on Tuesday, the local press reported on Wednesday.

Metal Bank Limited will first conduct surveys and technical studies for the project under the MoU signed with the Jordanian Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry, the Arabic language daily Alghad and other publications said.

Under the 24-month agreement, the Australian firm will hunt for the metal in a 25-sq-km area in the Western Wadi Malka region, South of the Dead Sea, the report said.

Jordan’s Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Saleh Al-Khrabsheh, who signed the deal, said Jordan had inked 10 similar agreements to explore for copper, gold, phosphates, lithium and other metals in various parts of the country, adding that previous preliminary studies showed that there are considerable copper concentrations in Wadi Malka.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)