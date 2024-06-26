Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) announced on Wednesday the closing of a $150 million senior loan with Kamoa Copper to support the expansion of the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

AFC acted both as lender and arranger of the loan, the infrastructure lender said in a press statement.

Situated on the western edge of the Central African Copperbelt, Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex started production in July 2021 and is currently undergoing its third phase of expansion which consists of a 33 percent increase in copper production capacity, to over 600,000 tonnes per annum (tpa), and the construction of Africa’s largest copper smelter with a capacity of 500,000 tpa of 99 percent pure copper anodes.

The expansion also includes restarting 178 megawatts (MW) of renewable hydroelectric generation capacity by refurbishing turbine #5 at the Inga II dam.

The AFC statement said Phase 3 is expected to be completed by the end of 2024, making Kamoa-Kakula Africa’s largest copper producer, as well as the third largest globally.

Kamoa-Kakula is operated as a joint venture between Ivanhoe Mines, Zijin Mining and the Government of the DRC.

