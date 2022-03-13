US-based international industrial gases leader Air Products, together with its regional partner Saudi Arabian Refrigerant Gases Company of Saudi Arabia (SARGAS), has announced that it has signed an agreement to build a new air separation unit (ASU) at Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel facility at Port of Sohar in the Sultanae of Oman. The new unit will produce a total of over 400 tonnes/day (T/D) of oxygen and nitrogen to the facility.

The project, undertaken by Ajwaa Gases LLC - a joint venture between Air Products and SARGAS – represents the third ASU installed by Air Products at Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel’s facility in Suhar. The addition of the new ASU will increase capacity of gaseous oxygen (GOX) and gaseous nitrogen (GAN) by 50 per cent; together with an increased production capability of liquid oxygen (LOX) and liquid nitrogen (LIN), in the Sultanate of Oman.

Hamid Sabzikari, vice-president and general manager, Air Products Industrial Gases Middle East, Egypt and Turkey said: “Air Products is delighted to expand our offerings at Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel and strengthen our association further. The successful signing of the third ASU demonstrates our commitment to supporting growing customers in Oman and the Middle East region. I am proud of the teams who have shown exceptional resilience and dedication for this project during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and exhibits our core values of safety, speed, simplicity, and self-confidence.”

Sanjay Anand, Chief Operating Officer and Plant Head, Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel said, “We are happy to continue our association with Air Products and congratulate the team for their commitment to safety, and reliability for supply of gases. These gases will be used in our steel melt shop and direct reduced iron (DRI) plant to improve the efficiency and production.”

Commenting on the development, Khalid Hashim, General Manager of SARGAS, said: “We have had a great association with Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel over the years and this new ASU plant fortifies the relationship further.”

Jindal Shadeed Iron and Steel (JSIS) is the largest privately-owned integrated steel producer in the GCC. The steel plant has a current annual steel production capacity of 2.4 million tonnes. JSIS operates a 1.8 MTPA Gas based Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) Plant which produces Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) and Hot DRI (HDRI). The 2.4 MTPA SMS primarily consist of 200 Ton Electric Arc Furnace, 200 Ton Ladle Furnace, 200 Ton Vacuum Degassing Furnace: and Continuous Casting Machines. Jindal Shadeed also operates a 1.4 MTPA Rebar Rolling Mill with 'state-of-the-art technology.

