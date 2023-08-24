Al Masaood Technical Services, a unit of UAE’s Al Masaood Group Industrial, signed a cooperation agreement with Belgium’s John Cockerill Services International to provide innovative solutions and technologies in nuclear, oil and gas, wind farms and other evolving sectors.



The partnership aligns with the objectives of E-Fusion, an agreement between France and the UAE, which aims to bolster collaboration for nuclear activities, the companies said in a joint statement.



E-Fusion unites the UAE and French nuclear sectors, thus contributing to developing a robust local supply chain.



The scope of services encompasses engineering, design, manufacturing, testing and commissioning, and maintenance of nuclear equipment and processes.



In addition, the partnership will cover fuel cycle activities, decommission and dismantling, waste management, research reactors, and research and development.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

