Iraq's Kurdistan region is planning to develop 12 food industry zones across its governorates in partnership with the private sector.

Kurdistan Regional Government’s Undersecretary of Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ali Othman told local Basnews that the Ministry is working with the investment commission to advance the project.

He noted that Iraq spends $50 billion every year to import food, agricultural and industrial materials, adding that these projects will help reduce the Iraq’s and Kurdistan’s food import bill.

He added that in Halabja governorate, 400 acres have been allocated for the project in coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources.

The Chairman of the Investment Commission Muhammad Shukri, said that food industry zones would be set up in Erbil, Dohuk, Sulaymaniyah, Halabja, Garmian and Raparin governorates.

He said work has started on the zone in Dohuk, which will host 170 factories and 229 cold storage facilities.

The head of the Duhok Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ayad Hassan, said the Duhok zone alone will generate 30,000 direct and indirect job opportunities for Iraqi people.

