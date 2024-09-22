MUSCAT: A new petrochemical plant dedicated to the manufacture of maleic anhydride – a key intermediate in the production of biodegradable plastics – is currently in the initial stages of development at the Salalah Free Zone (SFZ) in Dhofar Governorate.

Backed by Al Baleed Petrochemical Company (ABP), the project is part of a chemical park that ABP is developing to support the establishment of a value chain around LPG, methanol and ammonia – commodities that are currently produced in abundance in the free zone. Plant capacity is estimated at 50,000 tonnes per year of maleic anhydride – demand for which is soaring globally in the wake of a strong uptrend in the production of biodegradable plastics.

On Thursday, leading Italian-based sustainable technology solutions provider MAIRE announced that its majority-owned subsidiary Conser, an Italian high-value derivatives and biodegradable plastic by-products technology licensor, has been selected by the Omani firm to provide the technology licensing, the process design package and catalyst supply for the proposed petrochemical plant in Salalah.

As part of the contract award, Conser will also provide the process design package for its proprietary maleic anhydride technology, as well as the technical assistance during project execution, up to commissioning and start-up. Additionally, a key catalyst necessary for the production of maleic anhydride will be supplied as well.

Aside from its importance in the production of biodegradable plastics, maleic anhydride is also an essential component of polymers and coatings used in the construction, automotive, marine and energy industries.

Welcoming the award of the licensing contract to Conser, MAIRE CEO Alessandro Bernini commented: “This award consolidates MAIRE’s position as a world leader in maleic anhydride and its derivatives technology, confirming our role as a technological enabler in strategic geographies."

For Salalah Free Zone – the oldest free zone development in the Sultanate of Oman – the new project will bolster its positioning as a regional hub for low-carbon and sustainable chemicals and energy commodities. The zone already hosts major industrial investments in PET resin manufacturing, as well as LPG, ammonia and methanol production.

In May 2022, the free zone authorities signed a land-use agreement for the development of a petrochemical project with an investment of $88 million.

