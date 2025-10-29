Iraq has launched a project to build its first electric vehicle (EV) plant to meet a rapid increase indemand for the environment-friendly cars.

Iraq’s Uruk engineering services company is building the EV assembly factory in the Northern Kirkuk province, its governor said on Tuesday.

Governor Rebwar Taha laid the foundation stone for the factory, saying it is the first of its kind in Iraq.

“The factory's management has concluded preliminary agreements with a number of major US, German, and Turkish automakers, with the aim of transferring modern technology to Iraq and enhancing its industrial capabilities in this promising field,” Taha said, quoted by Iraq’s media.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

