Arab Finance: Orascom Industrial Parks has signed a deal with the Indian manufacturer of plastic laboratory products Abdos Labtech Private Limited to establish a factory affiliated with the latter at the Sokhna Industrial Zone with $30 million in investments, according to a statement on June 5th.

The new factory is set to be established on a 55,000-square-meter area, with the first phase to span around 20,000 sqm.

The project is scheduled for launch in the second half (H2) of 2024, and it will create 350 direct job opportunities.

The deal is part of the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone’ (SCZONE) plans to lure further Indian investments in the Sokhna Industrial Zone, the authority’s CEO Walid Gamal El Din noted.

