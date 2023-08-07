Egypt’s Gama Construction signed a contract with Germany’s BSH Home Appliances Group to build the company’s first production facility in Egypt, and the African continent.

The factory, located in the 10th of Ramadan City, east of Cairo, would be developed over a land area of approximately 160,000 square metres, Gama Construction said in a press statement.

Salah Ghobrial, CEO of Gama Construction said the company has built and delivered a wide range of turnkey industrial facilities for multinational companies in Egypt.

Ghobrial added: " At the moment, we are executing the largest textile factory in the world in El Mahallah City, in addition to Helwan Dyeing and Textile Factories, and the City of Vaccines and Biotechnology.”

Mourad Gendy, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Board Member of BSH Egypt, said: "The production plant is designed according to the latest sustainability standards and is targeted to reach carbon-neutral operations. The start of production is planned for the end of 2024 with a capacity of 350,000 units per year.”

