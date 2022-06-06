Having developed more than 70 different coated products, over 400 different glazing options and supplied about 27 million sq m of glass in the last 25 years, Emirates Glass, plans to expand in the GCC and the wider Middle East region.

Celebrating 25 years in the glass business, Emirates Glass is currently executing projects across the UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Africa and the UK. The mega projects for Emirates Glass, a leading provider of energy efficient architectural glass in the Middle East and a wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai Investments, are valued at more than AED130 million ($35.39 million).

Underlining the growth trajectory, Emirates Glass, which is, aims to be the preferred glazing supplier that is capable of meeting the ever-increasing demand for high quality, energy efficient glass products complying with local and international codes and standards.

Capacity for innovation

Employing more than 330 staff (executive and workers) with two glass processing units and a warehouse spread over 1,360 sq m across the UAE, Emirates Glass is backed by exceptional expertise and capacity for innovation.

“Marking 25 years in glass business is a major milestone within the emerging glass industry in the region and Dubai Investments is extremely proud to be a valuable contributor in this journey of evolution. Progressing from a Terra G coating line in 2009 to the installation of a Jumbo Glass Tempering Line, Emirates Glass has come long way with a structured focus in business development and enhancement to be able to supply glass for high valued projects not only regionally but also internationally.

“The company’s efforts are focused on leveraging the strength and the competitiveness of the glass business while contributing to the growing manufacturing industry,” said Ahmed Al Shared, Head of Operations, Dubai Investments.

Product development

With a continuous focus on product development and innovation to diversifying the product range from hard and solar control coatings to low-emissivity single and double silver coatings across the entire colour spectrum, Emirates Glass is well equipped to meet the most challenging requirements from consultants and architects in terms of performance and aesthetics.

The company’s impressive line-up of products includes the versatile range of spectrally selective, medium to high performance EmiCool series of coated products, safety and security enabled glass with bullet resistant, fire resistant, sound control and laminated glass products, an innovative glass line-up comprising Armax – the anti-reflective glass, Smart-Lite – a switchable glass that turns from clear to opaque and other glass products with coatings over ceramic and several other elements captured or suspended within insulated glass units that either serve as light diffusers or as purely aesthetic features.

Advanced machinery

Emirates Glass continues to enhance technology with the addition of the high-tech auto glass process edger machine, Jumbo size advanced technology 8 metre cutting machine and a Jumbo size Digital Printing Machine, facilitating high performance temperable glass products and innovative digital printing and coating options across the region.

Emirates Glass complies with the ever-stringent requirements of regulatory authorities, defining local glazing codes in the region and the company’s high-performance coated glass products with double and triple insulations, provide excellent thermal performance with increased visible light transmission. -- TradeArabia News Service

