ArabFinance: The Egyptian Cabinet approved a group of projects during its meeting on September 14th, chief among which is a partnership with the United Kingdom to build a coinage facility in Egypt and issue 2-pound coins, according to an official statement.

The Cabinet issued the preliminary approval for the proposal of a partnership between the Public Treasury and Coinage Authority and the official coinage authority of the United Kingdom Royal Mint to build an Egyptian British coinage facility at the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) and issue 2-pound coins.

The Cabinet also approved licensing Grifols Egypt for Plasma Derivatives to build and operate a factory to process plasma to produce final medical products, as well as the construction and operation of 20 plasma centers across Egypt.

Moreover, the ministers approved a proposal by the Ministry of Finance to establish a joint-stock company under the name of Global Blue Egypt in partnership with Global Blue Limited and Global Blue Holland to apply a refund system for the value-added tax (VAT) for foreign visitors departing Egypt.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).