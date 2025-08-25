Egypt’s Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport, Kamel Al-Wazir, recently met with Alexandria Governor Lieutenant General Ahmed Khaled to address ongoing challenges facing investors in Alexandria’s industrial zones. This meeting is part of Al-Wazir’s broader efforts to engage with investors across the country and ensure a thriving industrial environment.

The discussions centered on improving industrial conditions in Alexandria, with a particular focus on the city’s approved industrial zones. These zones include two major areas: the New Borg El Arab Industrial Zone, spanning 4,962 feddans, and the Alexandria Public Free Zone, covering 1,353 feddans. Other notable industrial complexes in the region include the Small Industries Complex in Borg El Arab, which features 410 production units, as well as the Margham Plastic Industries Complexes, consisting of three facilities (Margham 1 with 240 units, Margham 2 with 204 units, and Margham 3, which is under construction).

Al-Wazir and Governor Khaled also reviewed the status of industrial land allocation, infrastructure development, and the operational progress of these zones. Emphasizing the need for continued collaboration between the Ministries of Industry and Transport and Alexandria’s local government, Al-Wazir pointed out that these efforts are essential for fostering industrial growth and improving living standards for residents.

Governor Khaled highlighted Alexandria’s rapid transformation, particularly in strategic sectors such as infrastructure, transport, communications, and industry. He stressed the city’s evolving role as a key Mediterranean economic, industrial, and tourism hub.

In a follow-up meeting with local investors, attended by Alexandria’s governor, the head of the Industrial Development Authority (IDA), and the Chairperson of the Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce, Al-Wazir outlined two key initiatives aimed at alleviating financial pressures on struggling factories. These initiatives, developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Egypt, focus on financing production lines and working capital. Furthermore, Al-Wazir announced preparations for a new financing program designed to support the restructuring of factories facing financial difficulties.

The Minister also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transparency in industrial land allocation. More than 1,658 fully serviced industrial plots, totaling 4.6 million square meters, have been allocated through four offerings on the Egypt Digital Industrial Platform. In addition, investors whose applications were not selected in previous offerings will be given priority in the next round.

In an effort to streamline processes, Al-Wazir confirmed that the IDA is in the process of assuming full responsibility for the licensing and allocation of industrial facilities. This move aims to centralize and simplify administrative procedures for investors, improving efficiency across the board.

Regarding industrial land pricing, the Minister explained that prices are adjusted annually based on the cost of infrastructure, ensuring that they reflect real-time service costs.

Al-Wazir further instructed the IDA to make available all vacant and serviced industrial land in the upcoming round, which will begin on September 1. He emphasized that no new factories will be approved in residential areas and that the ministry is ready to assist factories currently located in residential zones that wish to relocate to designated industrial areas.

The meeting also addressed the concerns of tannery owners displaced from the Max area. These owners requested expedited compensation from the Egyptian General Authority for Land Survey and raised the possibility of establishing new tanneries in industrial zones near Alexandria. In response, Al-Wazir instructed the IDA to explore options for a specialized tanning industrial zone in either New Alamein or Borg El Arab, in addition to expanding the Robbiki Leather City.

Al-Wazir also acknowledged the need to address the status of factories operating in unplanned industrial zones, particularly those wishing to legalize their operations. Part of the Margham 3 Complex, which is currently under construction, is being considered for allocation to accommodate a broader range of industries, including engineering, food processing, and pharmaceuticals. The goal is to attract small factories to planned, fully serviced zones that comply with environmental and civil defense standards.

Lastly, efforts are underway to formally recognize three unplanned industrial zones in Alexandria—Wadi El Qamar and Max; Margham Bahary and Qebly; and Om Zogheo Qebly and Bahary—where industrial activity has reached more than 50%, bringing them into line with national development goals.

