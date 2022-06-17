Egypt plans to turn into an advanced global logistics hub through benefiting from the South Korean expertise in artificial intelligence (AI), Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait stated in an emailed statement on June 16th.

The country shall deepen cooperation with members of the World Customs Organization for sustainable development and digitized customs system as per the international standards, Maait added in a meeting with the Ambassador of South Korea to Cairo Hong Jin-wook.

For his part, the ambassador has praised the incentives and customs facilities offered by Egypt to south Korean investors.

Jin-wook also stressed the South Korean companies' interest in boosting investment in Egypt, which is one of the best destinations for investments in Africa.

