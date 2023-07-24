Arab Finance: Transport Minister Kamel El-Wazir signed, via a video conference, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the French shipping and logistics firm CMA CGM to bolster bilateral cooperation in the field of maritime transport, dry ports and logistics zone, the Egyptian ministry stated on July 21st.

The Egyptian transport minister said that the MoU comes in implementation of the directives of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to expand partnership with the international and local private sector.

The MoU will also ensure doubling the Egyptian ports’ operating capacity and expanding transit trade.

El-Wazir and President of CMA CGM Rodolphe Saada agreed to intensify meetings between specialists from both sides to speed up the signing of the final contract, “which will represent a great example of cooperation between the two sides.”

