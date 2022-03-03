ArabFinance: Egypt Aluminum (Egyptalum) (EGAL) is currently implementing the first phase of the contract signed with Consulting Engineering Group (CEGMAN) to conduct a feasibility study for the car rims production line project, according to a statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange.

On December 28th, Egypt the company announced the signing of a contract with CEGMAN to conduct a feasibility study for the car rims production line project.

Egyptalum is an Egypt-based company specialized in extruding aluminum profiles for architectural and industrial applications. The company undertakes the activities of aluminum billet casting, dies, extrusion, alloys, painting, and anodizing.