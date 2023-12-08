Dubai-headquartered ENOC Group and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) have partnered to open a green hydrogen fuel station at Expo City Dubai, where COP28 is underway.

The Service Station of the Future (SSoF) thus becomes the only station in the region to provide green hydrogen, hydrocarbon fuels (petrol and diesel) as well as electric vehicle charging stations, according to an ENOC press statement.

The station will be utilised to fuel approximately 25 cars (Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles / FCEV) at a fuelling speed of approximately 7 minutes. It will offer reliable dual fuelling options at 350 and 700 bar, which can be scaled to meet growing demand in the future.

The green hydrogen station was inaugurated by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Chairman of ENOC in the presence of ENOC Group’s CEO, Saif Humaid Al Falasi.

The green hydrogen is supplied by DEWA from its pilot plant located in the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. The DFM-listed utility currently uses a 1.25 MW PEM electrolyser to produce green hydrogen at a rate of 20 kg per hour using daylight solar power.

Al-Futtaim Motors Toyota, the Strategic E-Mobility Partner of COP28, is providing ENOC Group and DEWA with four hydrogen-powered fuel cell Toyota Mirai vehicles for testing and use during COP28, the ENOC statement said.

The new green hydrogen station will support the National Hydrogen Strategy 2050 and Dubai Green Mobility Initiative 2030.

The UAE aims to achieve low-emission hydrogen production of 1.4 million tonnes annually by 2031, which is expected to increase to 15 million tonnes every year by 2050.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

