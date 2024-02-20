EDGNEX, a data centre firm by Dubai property company Damac, has announced the establishment of a joint venture company with Vodafone to build a data centre in Izmir, Turkey, with an estimated investment of $100 million.

The data centre will have a capacity of 6 megawatts (MW) and is scheduled for completion in 2025, the company said in a press statement.

The Eastern Mediterranean region has a high demand for data centres, making Izmir, one of the largest and oldest cities in Turkey, an ideal location to meet this need,” said Aqil Ali, Vice Chairman, EDGNEX Data Centres by DAMAC.

Engin Aksoy, CEO of Vodafone Turkey, said the partnership aims to develop data centre facilities in Turkey and international markets.

In addition, the company plans to grow exponentially with investments in data centres, cloud solutions, cyber security, mobile private network, and IoT over the next five years.

“We believe that Turkey should take part in this rising economy. It remains crucial to invest in reliable and high-capacity data centres for cloud computing,” he added.

The statement said the data centre will incorporate the latest technology and meet Tier 3 standards, guaranteeing 99.982 percent uptime, full redundancy, and fault tolerance. It will be powered substantially by green energy sources.

The new data centre will serve as a “one-stop-shop” for the region, connecting to Europe through terresterial and submarine cables. The new development will be a vital hub for OTT and hyperscaler segments.

