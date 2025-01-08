Chinese companies are increasingly investing in key sectors such as ports, industry, energy and property in the UAE, according to a senior Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) official.



A prominent trend is the increasing involvement of Chinese firms in port development and industrial zones, such as the China-UAE Industrial Capacity Cooperation Demonstration Zone (JOCIC) at Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi, the Hong Kong-based newspaper South China Morning Post reported, citing Hareb Al Mheiri, executive director of the investor growth sector at ADIO.



The real estate sector is witnessing a surge in Chinese investment, mainly in luxury residential projects and hospitality, he said, adding that this growth is partly driven by a rising number of Chinese tourists.

Al Mheiri said that Abu Dhabi’s focus is on catalysing inward investment to position the emirate as a global hub for business, innovation and talent.



Bilateral trade between China and the UAE reached $95 billion in 2023. Trade volumes crossed $50 billion in the first half of 2024, the newspaper said.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa