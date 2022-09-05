Arab Finance: Canal Shipping Agencies (CSAG) submitted a bid for the potential project to be established in the district of Montaza Palace, according to a statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on September 4th.

This comes as a response to the recently published news in one of the newspapers reporting that Canal Shipping Agencies seeks to carry out logistics services for the Montaza project in partnership with Belgium’s Dredging International.

It is worth noting that Canal Shipping Agencies previously cooperated with the Belgian company in a number of projects, including Abu Qir 1 and Abu Qir 2, through providing logistics services.

Canal Shipping is a subsidiary of the Holding Company for Maritime and Land Transport that provides marine port services and shipping services to international commercial fleets.