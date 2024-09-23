Turkish white goods giant Beko has placed industrial localisation at the forefront of its strategy with its first manufacturing plant in the 10th of Ramadan industrial city.

The facility, covering 114,000 square metres, will heavily rely on local suppliers, with the local content expected to reach 50-60 percent, said Umit Günel, General Manager of Beko Egypt.

“Beko Egypt's local manufacturing drive aims to make Egypt a central hub for exporting home appliances to Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, with 60 percent of production allocated for export,” he told Zawya Projects, adding that the plant is projected to generate $250 million annually in export revenues.

The plant was officially inaugurated last week.

He emphasised the company's commitment to boosting cooperation with local manufacturers of plastics, cables, and metals to deepen localisation, adding that within the first six months of operations, Beko Egypt increased its production capacity from 1 million to 1.5 million units of ovens and refrigerators annually and expanded its supplier network.

The plant, built with an investment exceeding $110 million, will focus on producing eco-friendly home appliances designed to save water and energy in line with Egypt's green economy goals. It is also expected to provide over 2,000 jobs for Egyptian youth, bolstering the national economy.

Günel said the facility will run on renewable energy, supporting Beko's ‘Zero Waste’ policy. Any production waste will be recycled, with metals and other components re-evaluated for quality.

“Beko's dishwashers, for example, will incorporate plastic parts made from recycled materials, reflecting the company's commitment to sustainability,” he said.

The Beko Egypt official noted that, despite tough market competition, the company is ready to expand further, continuously assessing new possibilities to introduce additional products. The dishwashing segment has received fast-track approval from Egyptian authorities.

Beko, which ranks as the second-largest household appliance brands in the region and among the top ten worldwide, currently produces 65 million units annually across the globe. The company’s global operations span 58 countries with 46 production facilities in 14 countries.

(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

