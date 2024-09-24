Saudi Aramco and China National Building Material Group Co. (CNBM) are exploring the potential of building manufacturing facilities in the Kingdom.

These facilities aim to produce wind turbine blades, hydrogen storage tanks, lower-carbon building materials, and energy storage solutions, Aramco said in a statement after signing a five-year cooperation framework agreement with CNBM.

Other focus areas include a potential new centre for training, inspection and accreditation, as well as a proposed joint technology development centre and laboratory to promote innovation.

The agreement envisages a wide range of cooperation that has the potential to positively contribute to low-carbon development, said CNBM Chairman Zhou Yuxian.

In 2021, Aramco and China Building Materials Academy, the science and technology branch of CNBM, launched the Nonmetallic Excellence and Innovation Center for Building Materials in Beijing.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.