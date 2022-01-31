French energy giant Engie said it has handed over another major energy efficiency project to Saudi Arabias National Energy Services Company, Tarshid.

After concluding a detailed audit of the facilities with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Riyadh, Engie has successfully completed the implementation of six energy saving measures, designed to reduce energy usage and guarantee energy efficiency of over 32%, equivalent to 5.6 GWh per year, for 10 years.

The energy saving performance contract was awarded to Engie by Tarshid in late 2020, with handover completed in the summer of 2021 and certification of Energy Conservation Measurements received this week.

Engie brought its global experience in energy efficiency to provide innovative and cost-effective retrofit solutions to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, supporting Tarshids mandate to develop, fund and manage impactful energy efficiency projects in government and commercial sectors that achieve significant energy savings for the kingdom.

Energy efficiency measures include the retrofitting of chilled water systems with cooling on demand; smart chiller plant management using advanced optimization, diagnostic and analytics software; and installing controllers to schedule and optimize air handling units and exhaust fans, based on cooling demand, building occupancy, and ambient conditions.

Engie said it will continue operating and maintaining the implemented energy savings solutions for 10 years, consistently monitoring and controlling the consumption through an advanced energy management platform.

This marks the third project handover between Engie and Tarshid, following completion of energy efficiency initiatives with the Institute of Public Administration and Medical City King Saud University in the last year.

Tarshids CEO Waled Al Ghreri said the project completion marks another significant milestone in its journey to develop the energy efficiency sector, and one of many projects executed through its collaborative partnership model with the private sector.

Engie KSA CEO Turki Al Shehri said: "We commend Tarshid for showcasing how innovative, low-cost solutions can deliver high-impact energy savings. As sustainability remains a top priority in the kingdom, the role of the private sector is more important than ever in supporting the transition to a sustainable future.

"We are committed to the Private-Public Partnership models such as this one in place with Tarshid, recognizing the added value they can bring in terms of global expertise delivered to the local economy," he added.