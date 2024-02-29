The King Salman Park Foundation Board of Directors has announced the successful completion of the Abu Bakr Al Siddiq Road Tunnel project being developed as part of the larger King Salman Park project in Riyadh.

The tunnel is one of several underpasses and bridges being constructed; it stretches 2,430m long - from north to south - beneath the King Salman Park project, which makes it one of the longest tunnels in the Middle East, they stated.

It is mainly aimed at facilitating the smooth movement of traffic and link the different parts of the King Salman Park project by connecting old and newly constructed tunnels, they added.

It is the first of the projects to be completed under King Salman Park project, a mega development for the capital which was unveiled in 2019 by King Salman and is being implemented under the leadership of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince.

Spread over 16 sq km, King Salman Park is strategically located and can easily connect to several main roads of the capital and is also linked to Riyadh Metro and the Riyadh Bus station.

The Park not only offers the largest green space in Riyadh, but also provides a rich variety of cultural, arts, entertainment, sports, recreational, commercial, and residential facilities, together with attractions including the Royal Arts Complex, the Visitor Pavilion and several museums.

The project comprises a new 1,590-m-stretch tunnel that connects the existing 840m tunnel along Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq Road to form one underpass that helps ease the traffic flow.

According to Saudi authorities, vehicles will be able to access the Abu Bakr Al Siddiq Road Tunnel starting from today (February 29). It has three vehicle lanes in each direction, in addition to a designated emergency lane.

King Salman Park Foundation Board said the tunnel is equipped with advanced traffic management systems, the latest safety and security measures, and emergency services and evacuation routes.

It boasts a mix of modern design and the Salmani architecture, said senior officials. "It has an interior that mirrors the natural rock formations and geological structure of the city of Riyadh, accentuated with colors that are in harmony with the local environment. It was constructed with sustainable materials." they added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).