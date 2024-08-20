The Saudi Roads General Authority (RGA) has announced that steady progress is being made on the 3.2-km-long Safwa-Ras Tanura Bridge Project in the Eastern Province with nearly 88% of the work already competed.

The second largest dual carriageway sea bridge in the kingdom, Safwa-Ras Tanura Bridge Project will boast a land bridge and sea bridge with a link road. It adds a new entrance and exit to Ras Tanura Governorate.

On completion, it will contribute to reducing the distance between Ras Tanura, Dammam and Qatif, in addition to linking it directly to King Fahd International Airport.

RGA began implementing the project in 2020 and it is expected to be completed by June next year.

The project includes a sea bridge, land bridge and road area. The Safwa – Rahima Sea Bridge is a 702 LM (laser distance metre) and 20m width dual carriageway with 18 spans, being constructed around 14 m above sea bed level.

The road bridge would have 320 LM length and 16.5 m width dual carriageway with 11 spans. On completion, the link road will be 14 km long, it stated.

According to RGA, this project comes as part of its efforts to enhance connectivity between cities and governorates, and facilitate the movement of individuals and goods across Saudi Arabia, which inturn enhances the kingdom’s position as a global logistics centre.

The authority stated that the project includes implementing a set of asphalt works, and establishing 15 water drainage channels in Safwa Governorate and nine water drainage channels in Ras Tanura Governorate.

The project will contribute to facilitating movement between regions, in line with the objectives of the Roads Sector Strategy, and will also contribute to activating tourism by facilitating access to various tourist destinations in the Eastern Province, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

