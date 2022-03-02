Université Française d'Égypte (UFE) said on Tuesday that it has selected the French-Egyptian consortium of Jakob+MacFarlane, Rafaat Miller Consulting, and Artelia to design its new campus in Shorouk City, East Cairo.

UFE said in a statement that the new campus, which will incorporate sustainability and energy-saving measures, would be spread over an area of 30 acres with a built-up area of 34,000 square metres.

Rendering of the new UFE campus in Shorouk City, New CairoUFE and Caption/handout via Zawya Projects

Last month, Zawya Projects had reported that UFE is building a new 3,000-student capacity campus at a total investment of 700 million Egyptian pounds ($45 million).

Denis Darpy, President of the UFE, said: "We are delighted with the choice of the consortium Jakob+MacFalarne / Rafaat Miller Consulting / Artelia to lead this achievement which aims to create a unique learning and personal development space, for the multicultural leaders of tomorrow, at the forefront of the best sustainable techniques in architecture."

The statement said Agence Française de Développement (AFD) is extending a €12 million ($13 million) loan to procure design and construction management services and technical and scientific equipment for the campus. AFD will also provide a €2 million ($2.2 million) grant to UFE for capacity building and governance.

The statement added that the Egyptian government would finance the main construction of the campus. In June 2021, UFE had said in a statement Wadi El-Nile Company for Contracting, and Real Estate Investments has been contracted to build the new campus.

(1 US Dollar = 15.69 Egyptian Pounds)

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)