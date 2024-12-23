Saudi Arabia - Ayesa, a global provider of technology and engineering services headquartered in Spain with offices in 23 countries, has been awarded the project management consultancy (PMC) contract by Saudi oil giant Aramco for its new 47,000-seat stadium coming up at Al Khobar.

Spanning 800,000 sq m area, it will boast cutting-edge sports and leisure facilities, retail areas and entertainment zones.

Set for completion in 2026, it will serve as the venue for the 2027 Asian Football Confederation Cup, said a statement from the Spanish group.

Leveraging its extensive PMC expertise, Ayesa will ensure the successful delivery of this state-of-the-art landmark project.

With a proven track record in managing high-profile, complex sports facility developments - including Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, the Cartuja Stadium in Seville, and the F1 and Motorcycle Grand Prix circuits in Valencia and Jerez - Ayesa is well-positioned to apply its extensive experience to this ambitious project, it stated.

Ayesa’s commitment to delivering high-quality projects, maintaining cost control and timelines, and providing innovative solutions will be essential to ensuring the successful realisation of this stadium, it added.

Antonio Cubero Hernández - Director of Buildings & Cities Division for EMEA, Asia & Latam, said: "This project is a significant milestone for us not only because of its scale but also as a testament to our multidisciplinary excellence in architecture, landscaping, and civil engineering. It underscores our position as global experts in stadium development and highlights our growing international footprint."

"We are eager to embark on this journey, collaborating closely with Aramco and all stakeholders to deliver a venue that will be a source of pride and a catalyst for future growth in the region. This stadium will showcase our visión and capabilities to deliver innovative, world-class sports facilities," he added.

Founded in 1966, Ayesa is a global provider of technological and engineering services. It employs 13,000 staff and maintains a presence in 23 countries across Europe, America, Africa, and Asia.

José Ramón Delgado, Ayesa's Middle East Regional Manager, said: "We are committed to delivering the Aramco Stadium with a focus on excellence, innovation, efficiency, and sustainability. Our approach emphasises building strong partnerships and setting new standards for sports stadiums that offer multi-use, generate multiple revenue streams, and have strong connections with the local community."

"This project will support local businesses and the economy and serve as a major milestone in Saudi Vision 2030, addressing the Kingdom’s evolving needs," he added.

