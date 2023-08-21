MUSCAT: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has said that the rehabilitation works of the southern runway and taxiways at Muscat International Airport are nearing completion. The runway is scheduled to open in October this year.

The authority said in an exclusive statement that the asphalt works of the runway had been completed, and runway lighting is being installed before the final checks.

CAA said that the southern runway, which is one of the two runways at Muscat International Airport, was inaugurated in 1973 to coincide with the inauguration of the Seeb International Airport. This primary runway was used to transport domestic and international flights until the opening of the northern runway in mid-December 2014, as part of the construction package of the new passenger building, which was completed in March 2018.

CAA said that the southern runway was stopped for operations for rehabilitation works that included renovation and lengthening of the runway by 500 metres, and nine exit and entry lanes were added for aircraft, including four fast lanes, to enhance the capabilities of Muscat International Airport, which will allow receiving larger aircraft, including the A380.

There will also be faster take-off and entry of aircraft due to the increase in exit and entry corridors.It is hoped that the opening of the southern runway at Muscat International Airport will contribute to reducing the noise caused by aircraft arriving and departing to and from the airport, especially for the residents of the southern Mawaleh area, CAA said.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

