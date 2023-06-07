Meinhardt Group, a Singapore-headquartered multi-disciplinary engineering and project management consultancy, has embarked on a major expansion plan in the UAE.



Two new entities will be established to offer consultancy services across planning, design, construction supervision, architect of record services, energy audit and sustainability in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the company said in a statement.



The group’s specialist facade engineering subsidiary, Meinhardt Facade, will expand its services to include facade management solutions in the UAE and GCC region.

Additionally, Meinhardt will set up two global centres of excellence (CoE) in Dubai. The first global CoE will be for data centres, offering end-to-end services, including design, construction, turnkey solutions, testing and facilities management.



Another CoE will be for smart cities after establishing its first centre in Singapore in 2015.

Meinhardt Group CEO, Omar Shahzad, said: “Meinhardt Group started its operations in the Middle East more than three decades ago. UAE was one of our first markets in the region, and some of our early projects included supporting contractors on iconic projects such as Emirates Towers and Burj Al Arab. Since then, we have completed a multitude of projects across UAE and the region such as Dubai Mall, Dubai Marina Mall, Ocean Heights, The Founders Memorial, Capital Plaza, Tornado Tower and The Pearl Viva Bahriya in Qatar, the KAFD project, Riyadh and Muscat Airport in Oman.

In recent years, the Group has seen a significant uptake in infrastructure projects in UAE especially data centres such as Moro 2.0, the world’s largest solar-powered data centre, as well as water infrastructure and hospital projects.”

“We believe Meinhardt’s expansion in the region is well-timed given the region’s positive economic outlook,” said Meinhardt’s UAE Country Director and Regional Markets Ehab Ibrahim.

Currently, Meinhardt is engaged in multiple smart city projects across Singapore, Hong Kong, India, Central Asia.

