Saudi Arabia - The Red Sea International Company (RSI) has awarded a SAR658 million ($175.2 million) contract to top Italian engineering group Webuild for setting up a camp for workers serving the Trojena Dam project coming up at Saudi futuristic city NEOM.

The scope of work includes design, manufacture, supply and installation of prefabricated buildings - including accommodation units, supporting buildings and civil works, said RSI in its filing to the Saudi bourse.

The workers' camp will feature residential units and supporting buildings such as a mosque, dining halls, a medical clinic and a gym. The contract includes civil works to serve the staff camp for the Trojena Dam project at NEOM.

As per the contractual agreement, the project will be executed in two phases, wherein the first phase will begin immediately, and the second phase will be executed based on the client’s approval and in accordance with the contractual terms stipulated in this regard.

The entire work will be completed within a 12-month period, said the company in its bourse filing.

On the financial impact, RSI said it is expected in Q3 2024 until the end of 2025.

A leading Saudi company, RSI is a specialist in the field of providing model solutions and building quality administrative and residential complexes and field hospitals.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).