Saudi Arabia’s National Centre for Privatisation & PPP (NCP) has announced two major Public-Private Partnership (PPP) opportunities in Makkah and Dammam involving healthcare, retail, and mixed-use projects as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 agenda.

Makkah: Healthcare and commercial hub PPP

NCP and the Holy Makkah Municipality has initiated the Expression of Interest (EOI) and Request for Qualification (RFQ) process for joint development project on Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Road (Makkah–Alhada). The project aims to convert a 219,416-square-metre (sqm) government-owned plot, with direct access to Al Haram and other key landmarks, into a mixed-use healthcare and commercial zone.

The RFQ was issued on 26 June 2025, with submissions due by 27 July 2025.

Structured as a Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) model with a 30-year concession, the scope includes:

Financing, constructing, and operating a 200-bed long-term care hospital, a 100-bed multi-specialty hospital, a regional shopping mall and big-box retail spaces

Leasing, operations, and facilities management

Transferring the project to the Holy Makkah Municipality at the end of the contract

Dammam: King Fahd Suburb Boulevard PPP

NCP and the Eastern Province Municipality has initiated the Expression of Interest (EOI) phase for King Fahd Suburb Boulevard, a sprawling 1,000,000-sqm mixed-use project located in the King Fahd Suburb of Dammam.

The two-phase project aims to transform government-owned land and commercial plots owned by Ashraq Development Company, the development arm of the Eastern Province Municipality, into a mixed-use destination featuring parks, recreational areas, retail, hospitality, and office spaces.

The EOI notice was issued on 25 June 2025, with submissions due by 16 July 2025.

The project is being procured under a Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Maintain-Transfer (DBFOMT) model, and its scope encompasses:

Develop, operate and maintain commercial, leisure, retail, hospitality, and entertainment facilities

Integrate walkways, sports zones, and sustainable, community-focused features

Additionally, revenue-sharing agreements will be established between the developer, Ashraq, and government entities, with full asset handover to the public sector at the end of the 30-year concession.

