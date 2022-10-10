Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has signed two contracts worth 642 million Saudi riyals ($169.89 million)with PC Marine Services and Modern Building Leaders (MBL) to deepen and build new berths at Jeddah Islamic Port, state-owned Saudi Press Agency reported.

The agreements are part of Mawani’s initiatives to upgrade port operations by implementing over 160 projects in line with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS).

The contract with MBL, in association with Huta Hegerfeld Saudia, will develop Jeddah Islamic Port’s deepening of harbour approach channels, turning basins, waterways, and the south terminal basin. These upgrades will enable the arrival of giant vessels with a capacity of up to 24,000 TEUs, besides attracting new global shipping lines to local shores.

PC Marine Services will build new berths (26 to 31) measuring 16 metres deep and 1,100 metres long at the multi-cargo terminals to receive large bulk grain carriers and accommodate larger vessels to cover the local market demand, the statement said.

In September, Mawani had signed seven contracts and MoUs worth over 900 million riyals ($240 million) with the public and private sectors to establish a new integrated logistics park at Jeddah Islamic Port, developing infrastructure and setting up new ports’ management system.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)