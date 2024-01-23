Qatar Public Works Authority (Ashghal), on behalf of Qatar Foundation, is expected to award the design and build contract for its $70 million Renad Academy project in Education City by the second quarter of 2024, according to a source.

“The tender was released on 7 January 2024 and the bid submission deadline is scheduled on 20 February 2024. The design and build contract is expected to be awarded by early May 2024,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The project, which is part of the Education City Master Plan, includes a comprehensive school building and associated amenities for students with Autism Spectrum Condition (ASC) and a training centre for their parents and caretakers.

The Academy, which will be built at the South Campus – Precinct 1, adjacent to the Oxygen Park and Quranic Botanical Garden, will span a plot area of 36,210 square metres.

With an approximate GFA 20,837 sqm, it will accommodate a total number of 476 students and faculty across Early childhood; Primary School; Middle School; High School and Transition/Vocational Programmes.

The project scope also includes construction of amenities such as administration, laboratories, art, music, sports, multipurpose hall, swimming pool, and supporting facilities and associated infrastructure works within and outside the school plot limit as well as commissioning of the entire project.

The overall project completion and commissioning is expected by the fourth quarter of 2026 (777 days from the commencement date) and the maintenance period is 400 days from commissioning, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $70 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

