Qatar’s Public Works Authority (Ashghal) is expected to award the tender for Package 1 of the Umm Slal Ali, Umm Ebariya Village, South Umm Al Amad and North Bu Fessela roads and infrastructure development, in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The project, located about 26 kilometres north of Doha, covers a mixed-use development comprising residential areas, government buildings, schools, and mosques spread over an area of 1,455 hectares, according to tender documents.

The scope covers construction of full infrastructure, including roads, landscaping, surface water and groundwater networks, treated sewage effluent (TSE) facilities, utilities, and micro-tunnelling works to connect the foul sewer network from plots with existing tie-in connections.

The tender was issued in June 2025 with bids due by 5 August 2025.

“The contract award is expected in October 2025,” a source told Zawya Projects, adding that the project is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2027, within 730 days of commencement including mobilisation.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.