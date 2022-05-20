Egypt is planning to establish six dry ports following the successful financial close of the country's first public-private partnership (PPP) dry port project in the 6th of October City last year, a top Egyptian railways government official said.

"Our plans for the coming period include establishing six dry ports in Alexandria and Suez Canal areas," disclosed Hussein Al Rachidy, Deputy Chairman, Egyptian National Railways (ENR), during a panel discussion at the Middle East Rail event in Abu Dhabi.

The 6th of October Dry Port project is being developed by a consortium of El Sewedy Electric, Schenker Egypt, and SLP Logistics.

"The World Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and the African Development Bank Group are the main lenders for this project, reflecting their trust in Egypt," said Al-Rachidy.

In its September 2021 press statement, EBRD noted that the 6th of October Dry Port would function as an extended gateway for the deep-sea ports located in Egypt's northern and eastern regions.

Al-Rachidy disclosed that ENR plans to link the 6th of October Dry Port to the Mediterranean ports of Alexandria and El Dekhalia via rail to reduce container transit times.

"We are also planning to connect the dry ports and the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea ports through a high-speed railway network. Therefore, we seek Arab investors to cooperate and achieve this [project]," he said.

The ENR vice-chairman also pointed out that Sokhna Port's plans to add four new basins apart from the existing two basins would be supported by the high-speed railway network.

He said Egypt is currently building the Ain Sokhna-El Alamein high-speed passenger and freight railway project, also dubbed the Second Suez Canal because it connects the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea coasts.

(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

