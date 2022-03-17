Following the recent release and success of villas at the redeveloped Jebel Ali Village launched in November last year, master developer Nakheel has launched a new collection of luxurious three- and four-bedroom townhouses at the gated community.

As one of Dubai’s most treasured areas transforms into an upscale, tranquil oasis, Jebel Ali Village when complete, will span 80 hectares of lush green spaces, large open parks and water features, with urban community amenities, including a jogging track, a biking trail, a community vegetable farm, swimming pools, kids’ play areas and sports facilities such as a five-a-side football pitch, Padel tennis court and basketball court, stated the developer.

According to Nakheel, Jebel Ali Recreation Club, the community’s existing dining, fitness and leisure destination, continues to remain a popular venue for the community.

Ranging from 2,882 to 3,386 sq ft, these townhouses feature timeless interiors with quality finishing and a choice of light and dark colour schemes, as well as a ground floor guest suite, terrace, en-suite bathrooms, built-in wardrobes, a maid’s room, a laundry room and spacious garage for parking two cars, it stated.

"The launch of villas at Jebel Ali Village saw unprecedented demand for new homes at this cherished community. We are now adding townhouses to provide more opportunities to be a part of the legacy this vibrant community holds. These townhouses are on sale now," said a Nakheel spokesman.

"The redeveloped community’s world-class amenities, including green outdoor spaces and extensive sports facilities, highlights our commitment to providing better, healthier and active lifestyles for the residents of Dubai," he noted.

Strategically located next to Sheikh Zayed Road and Ibn Battuta Mall, Jebel Ali Village is minutes away from a host of entertainment destinations, educational facilities, and places of worship including a mosque, gurudwara and church, with Abu Dhabi just an hour’s drive away," he added.

