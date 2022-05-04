Metso Outotec has completed the acquisition of Tesab, a Northern Ireland based company specializing mostly on mobile crushing equipment for aggregates applications, including quarrying, recycling, asphalt and concrete.

Tesab’s offering will complement Metso Outotec’s offering in the mobile crushing and screening markets. Tesab will continue as an independent product brand within Metso Outotec, with its more than 60 employees integrating to the Metso Outotec group.

Metso Outotec is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).