The Ministry of Public Works in Kuwait has initiated the tender process for the study and design of a new Juvenile Court building in Sulaibiya.

The tender was released on 1 September 2024, and interested parties are required to submit bids by 3 December 2024.

The contract award is expected by March 2025, with project completion targeted for the fourth quarter of 2026, a source aware of the tender details told Zawya Projects, adding that the project cost, according to his estimates, is $40 million.

