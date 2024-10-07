PHOTO
The Ministry of Public Works in Kuwait has initiated the tender process for the study and design of a new Juvenile Court building in Sulaibiya.
The tender was released on 1 September 2024, and interested parties are required to submit bids by 3 December 2024.
The contract award is expected by March 2025, with project completion targeted for the fourth quarter of 2026, a source aware of the tender details told Zawya Projects, adding that the project cost, according to his estimates, is $40 million.
(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)
