The Dubai branch of Kuwait’s Combined Group Contracting Company has won a contract from Dubai Road and Transport Authority (RTA) to build internal roads in Wadi Al Amardi.

The contract is valued at 8.7 million Kuwaiti dinars ($28.51 million), Combined Group Contracting Company said in a statement.

The work is expected to be completed in 426 days, including mobilisation.

In July, the company won a contract valued at KWD56.97 million from the UAE’s Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure to upgrade a portion of the 110-km Emirates Road.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

