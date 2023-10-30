Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD Group) said on Monday that infrastructure works have commenced on the Abu Dhabi Food Hub, Global Auto Hub – Abu Dhabi and other projects within its Area B1 in KEZAD Al Ma’mourah.

The total cost of the infrastructure works is estimated at nearly 330 million UAE dirhams ($89.85 million), the UAE-based integrated and purpose-built economic zone said in a statement.

These investments are part of AD Ports Group’s five-year organic capex program of AED15 billion planned between 2023 and 2027.

Global infrastructure engineering company Parsons has designed the master plan of Al Ma’mourah Area B1.

Infrastructure consulting firm AECOM has been awarded the design for secondary infrastructure within the Food and Auto Hubs.

UAE-based Saif Bin Darwish has been appointed as the contractor for primary infrastructure works, which have commenced in Area B1.

The masterplan for Al Ma’mourah Area B1 includes a logistics hub, media hub, light manufacturing, staff accommodation services, social amenities, commercial centres and a hotel.

The Abu Dhabi Food Hub is being developed in partnership with Ghassan Aboud Group and France’s Rungis International. The hub will focus on food trade, processing, and distribution in the region.

Global Auto Hub – Abu Dhabi, also being developed in partnership with Ghassan Aboud Group, will have reserved areas for showrooms, storage, spare parts, workshops, test tracks, auction houses, social and office spaces in addition to logistics services, government support and commercial support services.

Abu Dhabi Food Hub and the Global Auto Hub – Abu Dhabi both cover 3.3 square km each, the statement added.

