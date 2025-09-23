The Municipality of Mosul in Iraq’s Nineveh province has unveiled plans for five modern tram lines to serve the city’s main districts on both banks of the Tigris River, aiming to carry up to three million passengers.

According to Eco Iraq Observatory, four companies have already submitted investment proposals for the project, with applications still open.

Three of the new lines will run through the city’s western side, connecting Mosul with Erbil, Duhok, and Kirkuk, while the remaining two lines will connect central and eastern districts.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

