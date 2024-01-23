Arab Finance: Heliopolis Company for Housing and Development has signed a participation contract with the Middle East Investment and Touristic Development Company to develop 865 feddans, subject to extension or contraction, in New Heliopolis City, according to a statement.

Under the deal, the company’s share in revenues from the semi-finished units, along with 3% of the finishing value with a guaranteed minimum of EGP 23 billion and an expected return of EGP 39.7 billion.

The project is set to be executed over a 10-year period as of the issuance date of the first license, while the development, marketing, and sales period is 14 years.

