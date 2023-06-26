UAE - Emirates Steel Arkan, the largest publicly traded steel and building materials company in the UAE, has announced rolling out a new operating model to leverage the combined strengths of the steel and building materials businesses, as part of its efforts to realize its vision and strategic ambitions.

The new operating model creates two separate business units – Emirates Steel and Building Materials.

Emirates Steel and Building Materials will each have their dedicated leadership to focus on driving growth within their respective units, who will be reporting directly to Emirates Steel Arkan Group CEO Engineer Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi.

Saeed Al Ghafri will lead the Emirates Steel business as CEO, while Saeed Al Dhaheri will lead the Building Materials business as Acting CEO and Vice President Commercial.

Al Remeithi said: "We carefully considered the most effective way to enable the company to leverage the combined strengths and synergies of Emirates Steel and Building Materials to realize our strategic ambitions and growth aspirations."

"The result of that work is a new operating model designed to propel us forward, optimize our operations, and pave the way for future success," he stated.

"The new operating model will also be guided by our new unified values, People, Accountability, and Innovation, based on the one team mentality culture, that will enable us to deliver our strategic goals effectively and efficiently while providing more opportunities for our people to thrive," he added.

Emirates Steel and Arkan Building Materials had merged in 2021 to form Emirates Steel Arkan.

Al Remeithi said the new business units will also be supported by centralized finance, human capital, technology, strategy and transformation, and a new projects function.

Ever since, the combined entity embarked on a transformation journey to unify and streamline departments, continued to prioritize people’s safety, identified efficiencies across its operations, strengthened its financial standing and developed a decarbonization roadmap to reach Net Zero emissions by 2050.

